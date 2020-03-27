Vasco da Gama to Dock in Fremantle

According to a statement from Cruise & Maritime Voyages, the company's Vasco da Gama will now be able to dock in Fremtantle.

"This afternoon, we were made aware via announcements to media by the Prime Minister of Australia and the Premier of Western Australia, that we will now be able to dock Vasco da Gama in Fremantle this evening," the company said.

"We are currently doing everything we can to gather the facts of this situation as soon as possible, but based on these media statements, we understand that guests from New Zealand will be able to disembark the ship to transfer to the airport to fly directly to New Zealand. We also understand that residents of Australia will be transferred to Rottnest Island or a hotel in Western Australia to spend 14 days in self-isolation before being allowed to continue home."