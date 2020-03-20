Delay Forces Ritz-Carlton Introduction to April 2021

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection has announced its launch is now delayed to April 22, 2021.

"Due to delays at the Hijos de J. Barreras shipyard, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection has been forced to reschedule the debut of the yacht’s inaugural voyage and subsequent voyages. Evrima, the first yacht of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, will now set sail on April 22nd, 2021 from Lisbon, Portugal to Palma de Mallorca, Spain," the company said, in a press release.

The majority of shareholders of the Hijos de J. Barreras shipyard have agreed to hand over control to Cruise Yacht Yard Co Ltd, an affiliated entity to Evrima’s owner, Cruise Yacht 1 Ltd, also led by Douglas Prothero, CEO of the The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection.

This effectively gives this newly formed entity oversight of the shipyard. The new structure will ensure the timely completion of the Evrima, the company said.

“We sincerely apologize to all guests who were ready to sail with us. We remain deeply committed to ensuring a seamless delivery of the standards of quality and service that The Ritz-Carlton is known for as well as providing a highly customized, state-of-the-art build that will make our inaugural yacht the most distinctive of its kind,” said Prothero.

Guests affected by this shift in timing will be invited to reschedule their voyage.

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection is extending voyage fare savings when guests reschedule their voyage or full reimbursement for their voyage fare paid to date. Guests holding independent air and hotel arrangements may also be reimbursed for change or cancellation fees assessed. In addition, travel advisors’ commissions will be protected in the amount equal to the commission that would have been earned on the cruise-only fare had the cruise not been cancelled.