Arcadia Denied in Cape Town; Sailing Back to Southampton

P&O Cruises UK announced it will not be able to disembark guests or crew in Cape Town from the Arcadia.

"The South African authorities have announced and are enforcing additional entry and travel restrictions because of the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Guests or crew are no longer permitted to disembark in South Africa," the company said.

As a result of this development, the Arcadia will no longer visit Cape Town. The ship will make a short technical stop in Durban on Sunday to bunker fuel, stores and medication before returning to Southampton.

All guests are remaining onboard until the ship reaches Southampton, where Arcadia is due to arrive on Sunday April 12 as per the original itinerary.