Holland America Provides Update on MS Amsterdam

The Holland America Line Amsterdam's Grand World Voyage is ending in Fremantle, Australia on March 22.

"We are fully aware and understand that some of our guests have concerns about air travel from Australia relative to their age and individual health situations," Holland America Line said in a statement. "Our senior medical team both onboard and at our headquarters are fully engaged in reviewing the circumstances of the very small number of guests that may require special assistance with their travel planning, in alignment with the International Transport Association (IATA) fitness standards for air travel."

Additionally, several Amsterdam guests rave requested to sail back to Ft. Lauderdale with the ship

Holland America has denied this request, noting it is unsafe.

The ship’s return path is remote, and countries and islands along the way are not currently accepting cruise ships, the company said.

"We have no way of predicting when they will open. The journey is estimated to take at least 30 days and will likely encounter additional challenges along the way with provisioning. Medical capabilities on the ship are limited and are primarily for stabilizing patients before getting them to the nearest shoreside medical facility for evaluation and treatment. In today’s environment we cannot be assured that we would have the ability to do this or be able to access medical support and life-saving services along the remote route."