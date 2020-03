The new P&O Cruises Iona is poised to leave Meyer Werft in Papenburg, Germany, on Wednesday for her transit on the Ems River to to Eemshaven.

The LNG-powered vessel will arrive Eemshaven on Thursday evening, and later this month, the 5,200-guest ship will go through several days of technical and nautical sea trials in the North Sea.

A team of river pilots from Emden will be responsible for manoeuvring the ship to Emden, according to a statement.