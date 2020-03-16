Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Braemar Heading to Cuba

Braemar

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, working with UK officials, have secured disembarkation for guests aboard the Braemar in Cuba.

Guests will be flown back to the UK from Cuba, according to the cruise line. 

"We are working closely with Public Health England to clarify any necessary requirements for guests once they return to the UK," the company said. 

The ship had previously been denied entry to multiple ports in the Caribbean with 22 guests and 21 crew remaining in isolation aboard, having shown influenza-like symptoms, including a doctor. This includes five people who tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus at the last port of call, Willemstad, Curaçao, on Tuesday (March 10).

 

