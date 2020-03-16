Princess Plans for Florida Fleet: Anchorages and Princess Cays Visits

Sky Princess

With six ships sailing from South Florida, Princess Cruises has put together a detailed plan for what to do with its ships and crew during its temporary suspension of service, according to crew aboard the ships.

The Caribbean Princess, Sky Princess, Regal Princess, Emerald Princess, Crown Princess and Island Princess are in the Caribbean sailing from South Florida, and will spend the immediate future at anchorages in the Bahamas with weekly calls into Princess Cays, the brand's private island.

A substitute port could be Port Everglades, according to a company document. 

Calling it an immediate, low-cost layup proposal, the plan keeps the ships ready to return to service on short notice and defers repositioning decisions, according to a letter sent to crew aboard the ships.

The company plans to have the ships stay at Great Isaac Anchorage.

Crew disembarkation plans are pending, and the company plans to have each ship call at Princess Cays once a week, where crew will be able to use the island.

In its letter sent to crew, the company also notes operations at Princess Cays will include making space for operations from Carnival Cruise Line vessels. 

