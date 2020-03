Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez announced Friday that, effective immediately, based on availability, PortMiami will be waiving all lay berth fees for homeported vessels that request to berth alongside the Port during the next 30 days. This time period could be amended, as needed.

The move comes as a measure to support Miami-Dade's cruise industry partners during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

“Our cruise partners have our full support,” Mayor Gimenez.