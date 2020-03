Richard Fain, chairman and CEO of Royal Caribbean Cruises, has released a new video, outlining steps the industry is taking and pointing to a long-range comeback.

"Our focus is on protecting our guests and crew," said Fain.

He said bringing back the industry is going to take time, maybe even months.

"We can get used to the fact it won't be better by Tuesday," he said. "Remember how important your advice is your to clients ... every good decision you help them to make builds trust."