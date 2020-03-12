Virgin Postpones Debut Season

Virgin Voyages has made the decision to postpone its debut season for the Scarlet Lady, pushing the ship's introduction back to July, citing the coronavirus issue.

The ship's first revenue sailing has been pushed to August 7, 2020, while late July will serve as a preview season.

In a statement from Sir Richard Branson and CEO Tom McAlpin said:

"As a brand, Virgin has always championed our customers and, most importantly, listened to them. With those principles in mind and based on your feedback, our team has made the very difficult decision to postpone the Showcase Tour launch and inaugural sailing season for Scarlet Lady until July 15, 2020, with our Maiden Voyage taking place August 7, 2020. The business is well supported and our partnership between the Virgin Group and Bain Capital means that Virgin Voyages can remain focused on the health and safety of our Sailors and Crew.

"We want to make this change as convenient and fair as possible. So we are offering a range of options from a full refund and a voyage credit to extra special bonuses if you book a future sailing. The choice is entirely up to our Sailors, as it should be."