Hurtigruten Introduces Risk-Free Rebookings

Hurtigruten has introduced a risk free flexible rebooking-policy – allowing guests to change their bookings to any Hurtigruten cruise until the summer of 2021, according to a press release.

"In the current situation, it is important for us to ensure our valued guests get timely and accurate information, and the necessary flexibility as they are planning their adventure with us. We want to make sure that you can explore with confidence," said Hurtigruten CEO Daniel Skjeldam.

For all guests booked on cruises between March 12 and June 12, the company is offering free rebooking to any future Hurtigruten cruise - expedition or Norwegian coastal - from July 1 2020 to July 1 2021.

A changed reservation will be reimbursed as a Hurtigruten Future Cruise Voucher in the amount of 100% and 10% discount on the future cruise including fees.