Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Hurtigruten Introduces Risk-Free Rebookings

MS Roald Amundsen (Erik Kvalsvik)

Hurtigruten has introduced a risk free flexible rebooking-policy – allowing guests to change their bookings to any Hurtigruten cruise until the summer of 2021, according to a press release.

"In the current situation, it is important for us to ensure our valued guests get timely and accurate information, and the necessary flexibility as they are planning their adventure with us. We want to make sure that you can explore with confidence," said Hurtigruten CEO Daniel Skjeldam.

For all guests booked on cruises between March 12 and June 12, the company is offering free rebooking to any future Hurtigruten cruise - expedition or Norwegian coastal - from July 1 2020 to July 1 2021.

A changed reservation will be reimbursed as a Hurtigruten Future Cruise Voucher in the amount of 100% and 10% discount on the future cruise including fees. 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Coca Cola

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

115 Ships | 239,802 Berths | $66 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News 2020 River Report

New 2020 Drydock Report

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Highlights:

Overview

Schedules

Key Insight

Trends

Repair + Refit

130 Page PDF

Order Today
Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report
Cruise Industry News River Executive Guide