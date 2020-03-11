Goldstein Touts 'Amazing Effort' to Develop New Health Plan

Adam Goldstein, speaking on CNBC on Wednesday afternoon, underscored the cruise industry's "amazing effort" to deliver an updated health plan to the White House in just 72 hours following a Saturday meeting with Vice President Mike Pence.

Goldstein, who is the chair of the Cruise Lines International Association, said the plan would touch on prevention, detection and care, but would not reveal specifics until it goes into effect.

"We believe we have now elevated our ability to manage any situation that should arise and people should feel comfortable to cruise with us," he said.

