Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Goldstein Touts 'Amazing Effort' to Develop New Health Plan

Royal Caribbean Ships

Adam Goldstein, speaking on CNBC on Wednesday afternoon, underscored the cruise industry's "amazing effort" to deliver an updated health plan to the White House in just 72 hours following a Saturday meeting with Vice President Mike Pence. 

Goldstein, who is the chair of the Cruise Lines International Association, said the plan would touch on prevention, detection and care, but would not reveal specifics until it goes into effect.

"We believe we have now elevated our ability to manage any situation that should arise and people should feel comfortable to cruise with us," he said. 

Video: 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

115 Ships | 239,802 Berths | $66 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

New 2020 Drydock Report

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Highlights:

Overview

Schedules

Key Insight

Trends

Repair + Refit

130 Page PDF

Order Today
Coca Cola
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide