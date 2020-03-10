Travel Advisors 'Get Paid Now' With Atlas Ocean Voyages

Atlas Ocean Voyages announced today it is offering travel advisors an immediate incentive of up to $750 when they book their client with deposit on a summer 2021 and winter 2021-2022 cruise in the Adriatic and Black Seas, Holy Lands, South America and Antarctica, according to a statement.

Travel advisors will receive a $500 gift card per Veranda- and Horizon-category stateroom booking, and a $750 gift card per suite booking.

The "GET PAID NOW" incentive is in addition to the existing promotional 15 percent commission for all summer 2021 and winter 2021-2022 bookings aboard Atlas Ocean Voyages’ new World Navigator, launching in 2021.

Guests will enjoy $1,000 savings and free business-class air per guest when booking a suite aboard the World Navigator; $500 savings and free economy-class air per guest for a Horizon- or Veranda-category stateroom; and $500 savings per guest in an Adventure stateroom. The free air is for the intercontinental segment and journeys departing prior to October 28, 2021.

Atlas Ocean Voyages is also offering travelers a 50 percent reduced deposit of $500 per guest per stateroom and $750 per guest per suite.

Furthermore, Atlas is allowing free changes, so that their clients can carry their deposit to any World Navigator departure, up until March 31, 2022, without penalty, according to a statement.

“The current travel atmosphere is dynamic and complex, but what is important and clear is that we must maintain our unwavering support for our valued travel advisor partners,” said Alberto Aliberti, President of Atlas Ocean Voyages. “We must recognize that travel advisors are losing earnings due to cancellations but continue to have bills and expenses. Atlas’ 'GET PAID NOW' program will immediately help professional travel sellers get through this industry downturn. We have previously faced adversities together, and Atlas Ocean Voyages will support our distribution partners through this challenging sales environment.”