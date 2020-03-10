Celestyal Launches 'Peace Of Mind Policy'

In response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Celestyal Cruises has launched a “Peace of Mind Policy*” to include current bookings for travel between now and June 30, 2020.

Customers are able to alter their plans up to seven days prior to the sailing date without incurring cancellation fees, according to a press release.

They will receive a 100 percent future cruise credit that can then be applied towards a 2020 or 2021 cruise.

This is addition to any new cruise bookings made between now and April 30, 2020 for travel during 2020-2021, which can also be changed up to seven days prior to the sailing date without incurring any penalty or cancellation fees. Guests sailing on the March 14, 2020 seven-night Three Continents Cruise and March 16, 2020 four-night Iconic Aegean sailing may also take advantage of the “Peace of Mind Policy*” despite being within seven days of departure.

Celestyal has also announced that it will extend its “Big Cruise Sale” until April 30, 2020. “Big Cruise Sale” fares start as low as $1,259 per person on the all-inclusive Eclectic Aegean seven-night itinerary and can now be secured for the reduced deposit of just $50 per stateroom.

“At Celestyal Cruises, we understand that these uncertain times can be unsettling, but we are optimistic about the future and we want to allow our guests to be reassured and feel comfortable in carrying on with their existing vacation plans or making future travel plans, whilst also recognizing that some guests may need to change their plans too,” said Leslie Peden, chief commercial officer. “We believe that our ‘Peace of Mind Policy’ along with extending the booking period for our ‘Big Cruise Sale,’ lower deposits and onboard spending credits and discounts will put our guests minds at ease and provide them with the flexibility they need in order to plan going forward.”



