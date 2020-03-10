Ponant: 'Worry Free Bookings' Interim Policy

Ponant has revised its booking policy to allow for greater flexibility and assurance in light of the present situation, according to a press release that also said the new plan is in effect immediately.

New bookings made on sailings departing in 2020 will only require a 10 percent deposit. Guests may cancel up to 30 days prior to departure without penalty.

Additionally, for new bookings on 2020, 2021 and 2022 sailings, guests may cancel up to 90 days after confirmation and receive a full refund of their deposit.

For existing bookings, final payment is relaxed by 30 days. For example, if final payment was due 60 days before departure, it is now due 30 days before.