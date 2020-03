The Regal Princess, scheduled to call at Port Everglades this morning and depart this evening, is being held offshore at the direction of the U.S. Coast Guard and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) until the CDC completes a review of crew history and testing of crew members who recently served aboard the Grand Princess.

The CDC has confirmed that test results take 24 to 48 hours. Princess has cancelled the cruise set to depart on the ship on March 8.