Grand Princess Passengers and Crew Test Positive For Coronavirus

Multiple passengers and crew members have tested positive for the coronavirus aboard the Grand Princess, Vice President Mike Pence said during a Friday press conference.

Pence said of the 45 people tested, 19 crew and two passengers tested positive for the coronavirus.

The ship will sail to a non-commercial port where the passengers will be disembarked this weekend, according to officials.

Pence said all guests and crew will be tested at a military base, and guests that need to be quarantined will be quarantined. All crew is expected to be quarantined.

“We have developed a plan which will be implemented this weekend to bring the ship into a non-commercial port,” Pence said. “All passengers and crew will be tested for the coronavirus. Those that need to be quarantined will be quarantined. Those that require additional medical attention will receive it.

"We are taking all measures necessary to see to the health of the Americans and those involved on the Grand Princess. And just as importantly to protect the health of the American public and prevent the spread of the disease.”

Pence said cruise ships represent a unique challenge for health officials, and said elderly Americans should use common sense and caution when taking a cruise in the future.