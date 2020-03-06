CLIA Responds to Report that U.S. May Discourage Cruise Vacations

According to a Reuters news report issued on Friday morning, U.S. government officials may be looking at ways to discourage U.S. travelers from taking cruises in an effort to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Few details were available, with Vice President Mike Pence expected to travel to Florida on Saturday to discuss matters with cruise line CEOs.

In a response, the Cruise Lines International Association, a Washington D.C.-based group which describes itself as a non-profit association with a mission to promote the cruise industry, slammed the news report.

"Any action to restrict cruising is unwarranted, and at odds with the World Health Organization which “continues to advise against the application of travel or trade restrictions to countries experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks." Singling out the travel and tourism industry, and cruise lines specifically, will have significant detrimental impacts—some possibly irreversible—on the national and local economies," the group said.

"The cruise industry is a vital artery for the U.S. economy, supporting over 421,000 American jobs and contributing nearly $53 billion to the U.S. economy in 2018. Cruise activity supports travel agencies, airlines, hotels and a broad supply chain of industries that stretches across the United States. With the proactive measures in place by the cruise industry based on prevailing guidance from global health authorities, restricting cruising is unreasonable and will have long-lasting detrimental effects on the U.S. economy well beyond the travel and tourism industry."