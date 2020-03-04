Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines Introduces New Booking Reassurance Guarantee

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has launched an innovative Booking Reassurance Guarantee for guests who are concerned about their travel plans as a result of the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus situation, allowing them to cancel their cruise in return for a future cruise voucher, penalty-free, within the same year of departure, according to a press release.

The new Guarantee applies to all new cruise bookings made between March 4 and May 5 2020 inclusive, and guests can move their cruise once only.

The Booking Reassurance Guarantee will enable all guests who book a Fred. Olsen ocean or Brabant river cruise for 2020 to cancel their cruise in return for a future cruise voucher for the entirety of the monies paid to-date, when giving at least two weeks’ notice of the cancellation. The future cruise voucher can then be used on another 2020 sailing, the company said.

The Booking Reassurance Guarantee also applies to Fred. Olsen’s brand new 2021-2022 itineraries, launching on March 4 2020, when cancelled no later than 90 days prior to departure.

Jackie Martin, Marketing and Sales Director at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “Whilst we cannot predict how the ongoing situation will evolve, we would like to reassure our guests about our very strict onboard cleanliness and safety measures, and that we are receiving expert advice on a daily basis.

“However, we do understand and appreciate that some of our guests might be worried about travelling right now. If you decide nearer the time that you don’t want to travel due to concerns about Coronavirus, we guarantee that you can cancel your booking with us, and use any funds already paid towards another cruise in the same year as your original booking, subject to availability."