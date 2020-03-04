Hornblower E-Navigation Lab Launched at SUNY Maritime

SUNY Maritime College officials recently joined Hornblower executives for a ceremony renaming the College’s navigation lab the “Hornblower E-Navigation Lab.”

The naming served as a celebration and expansion of Hornblower’s longstanding partnership with Maritime College to inspire local maritime talent, according to a press release.

Other components of the Hornblower Maritime College partnership includes Hornblower crews having access to Maritime College facilities for training purposes including its two, 360-degree full-mission bridge simulators, mentorships for students to engage with Hornblower crews and workforce opportunities across its several business units.

Hornblower operates the official ferry boat service to Alcatraz Island, the Statue of Liberty National Monument and Ellis Island National of Immigration on behalf of the National Park Service as well as Hornblower Cruises and Events, NYC Ferry, American Queen Steamboat Company, Hornblower Niagara Cruises, Victory Cruises Lines, Boston Harbor Cruises, Spirit Cruises, Odyssey Cruises, Potomac Riverboat Company, Seadog Cruises, CityCruises in the United Kingdom and HMS Global Maritime

Many Hornblower employees are also Maritime College graduates.

The Hornblower E-Navigation Lab is used for instructional exercises and applied learning for deck license students in their sophomore and junior year, with a total of 20 workstations, 10 in each of the lab’s two floors. Each station mimics the bridge of a ship, allowing students to work individually or as a team of two at each station. Instructors control simulation exercises, which promotes an interactive class experience and students gain exposure to the electronic navigation equipment in a vessel’s bridge. Students are also taught the importance of promoting safety through communication by being introduced to interacting with other vessels. The lab is essential to the license program and helps students focus and familiarize themselves with key equipment, one piece at a time.

“We are extremely grateful to have Hornblower as a valued industry partner,” said Rear Admiral Michael Alfultis, Maritime College President. “Their generous donation demonstrates a commitment to supporting the maintenance and modernization of these sophisticated navigation simulators and helps ensure that our students graduate with the training and skillset they need to operate vessels safely.”

“Having a presence in such a prestigious institution allows our team to be surrounded by rich maritime history and a strong network of maritime professionals,” said Richard Paine, Hornblower’s Regional Director for HSSQE and a SUNY Maritime College alumnus. “We are honored by this truly special naming recognition by SUNY Maritime, and we look forward to continuing our commitment to the school, its programs and its students.”

SUNY Maritime College has over 1,800 students, including over 360 from New York City, many of whom learn about maritime operations in the classroom. Students and cadets also have access to internship and career development opportunities with the Hornblower team. Hornblower is also beginning to hire additional crew for NYC Ferry in anticipation of upcoming route launches the next two years, including the addition of a stop in nearby Throggs Neck.