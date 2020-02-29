Delaney Stepping Down at Windstar as Prelog Named COO

Windstar Cruises announced that John Delaney, president since July 2016, will be stepping down on Wednesday, March 4, to focus on personal priorities, according to a press release.

Andrew Todd, President and CEO of Xanterra Leisure Holding, LLC, the parent company of Windstar Cruises, will continue as CEO of the cruise line.

Delaney will provide advice to the brand during the transition through March, the company announced.

Christopher Prelog, vice president of fleet operations at Windstar Cruises and former vice president at Seabourn Cruise Line, will assume the role as Chief Operating Officer of Windstar Cruises.

Prelog's entire professional career has been in hospitality and the cruise industry and he actually began his career on ships and now has risen to the rank of COO with Windstar.

Betsy O'Rourke, chief marketing officer for Xanterra and the former senior vice president of marketing at Royal Caribbean, will lend her expertise to the Windstar brand, according to a statement.