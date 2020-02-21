Holland America Cancels Four Cruises on Westerdam

Due to the uncertainty of ports accepting cruise ships in Asia, Holland America Line has decided to cancel Westerdam’s four March and April 2020 Asia cruises, according to a statement.

The cancelled cruises include:

• March 14–28, 14-day South Korea and Japan, sailing roundtrip Yokohama, Japan.

• March 28–April 11, 14-day Japan Explorer, sailing roundtrip Yokohama.

• April 11–25, 14-day Japan and Russia, sailing roundtrip Yokohama.

• April 25–May 10, 16-day North Pacific Crossing, sailing Yokohama to Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Details and itineraries regarding the Westerdam's deployment through early May will be provided in the coming days.

"Holland America Line has been closely monitoring the very fluid and evolving situation with respect to the ability to successfully operate cruise itineraries in Asia due to the regional concerns surrounding COVID-19. We never want to disappoint our guests, however we are not confident that we could deliver a cruise experience that meets their expectations," the company said.

All guests will receive a full refund of the cruise fare paid. Each guest will also receive a future cruise credit of 25-50% of fare paid depending on the departure date and reimbursement of any travel cancellation fees.