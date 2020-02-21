CMV Reveals Summer 2021 Program

Cruise & Maritime Voyages (CMV) has announced its largest ever ex-UK cruise program totally dedicated to the British market as the summer 2021 program has gone on sail.

Highlights include the introduction of CMV’s new flagship, Amy Johnson, new ex-UK sailings from Harwich and Plymouth, CMV Fleet Parade and the first ever ‘Flotel’ providing accommodation in Liverpool for the Grand National.

CMV’s 2020 cruise program is already 80% sold, according to a press release.

Introducing the new Summer 2021 Cruise Collection CMV will offer Buy one, get one free on all 166 worldwide 2021 cruise holidays booked before May 31 2020.

Four of CMV’s fleet Columbus, Magellan and Marco Polo together with the latest addition to the fleet Amy Johnson, will be sailing from twelve UK and Irish ports including the introduction of new departures from Harwich and Plymouth.

Highlights of the 166 cruises on offer include a sailing onboard the flagship of the fleet, Amy Johnson, from London Tilbury Nov. 10 2021 on a 36-night voyage offering an escape the winter voyage to the West Indies.

Passengers living in the East of England can look forward new departures from Harwich with a 14-night cruise sailing Sept. 13 to the Baltic Cities and St Petersburg, including an overnight stay in St Petersburg with the chance to take multiple excursions to explore all the famous sites. Fares are available from £1,119pp.

There are also five sailings from Plymouth including the unique European Waterways & Rotterdam Regatta.

The new 2021 season features CMV’s Magellan as the first ever Grand National "Flotel," the CMV ship will dock in Liverpool during the UK’s most famous horse race providing a unique and comfortable accommodation experience during the festivities.

2021 will also see CMV’s Fleet Parade and Rotterdam Regatta, where the entire seven ship fleet will transit in a special convoy as part of a unique maritime celebration of traditional cruise ships and Cruise Port Rotterdam’s 25th Anniversary.