Deployment Changes for Dream Cruises

Genting's Dream Cruises brand announced a number of deployment changes in Asia due to the coronavirus outbreak and associated port and travel restrictions.

The World Dream is out of service, while Genting has also cancelled March voyages on the Explorer Dream which were set to reposition the ship to Hong Kong for early April.

"In view of the regional governments’ latest measures, many ports are closed or have tightened their immigration requirements, bringing uncertainty to Explorer Dream’s Asia deployment," the company announced. "As result of this and with the uncertainties in travel restrictions that have deeply impacted our cruise operations, we have made a difficult decision to cancel Explorer Dream’s cruises from 1 March 2020 to 4 April 2020."