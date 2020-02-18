MSC Makes Changes to Bellissima's Asia Repositioning

MSC Cruises has updated the itinerary of MSC Bellissima for her upcoming 28-night Grand Voyage sailing from the Gulf to Asia on March 21.

The updated itinerary of the Grand Voyage, from March 21 to April 18, will see the cancellation of the port visits to Shenzhen, mainland China; Hong Kong; and Keelung, Taiwan, and the addition of Laem Chabang/Bangkok, Thailand; Phu My/Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; as well as an extra day in Kobe, Japan.

In addition, the ship will now also call Sir Bani Yas Island, United Arab Emirates, instead of Khor Fakkan, UAE.

The MSC Bellissima’s 28-night Grand Voyage to Asia will sail on March 21 in Dubai, UAE, with calls in the Gulf including Abu Dhabi and Sir Bani Yas Island. From there, the journey will continue further east with calls in Colombo, Sri Lanka; Phuket, Thailand; Langkawi, Penang, and Port Klang/Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; and Singapore. The ship will then move on to Laem Chabang/Bangkok, Thailand; Phu My/ Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; with an overnight in Kobe, Japan; and to finally reach her end destination Yokohama, Japan on April 18.

The ship is scheduled to sail a summer season from mainland China.