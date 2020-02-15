More Cruises Cancelled in Asia

The changing landscape of the Asia cruise industry continues due to the coronavirus outbreak.

**On the Diamond Princess in Japan, another 67 people have tested positive for the virus. Meanwhile, the U.S. State Department is said to be evacuating Americans that have not shown signs of the virus onboard as early as Sunday. For those being evacuated by the United States, they will face another two weeks of quarantine at a military facility.

**Cruises have been cancelled aboard the Diamond Princess through early March.

**Cambodia received high praise from U.S. President Donald J. Trump in a Twitter post for accepting the Westerdam. Meanwhile, news sources said an American passenger from the ship has tested positive for coronavirus.

Thank you to the beautiful country of Cambodia for accepting the @CarnivalCruise ship Westerdam into your port. The United States will remember your courtesy! @MickyArison — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2020

**On Friday teams from the U.S. Embassy in Cambodia helped over 200 American passengers from the Westerdam depart Cambodia on flights. And operations continue today, with over 300 U.S. citizens transiting Phnom Penh on their way back home.

**The Explorer Dream, from Genting Cruise Lines’ Dream Cruises brand, is now appearing on port schedules in Australia through early June. The ship was scheduled to return to Asia and sail a summer program from China.

**Princess Cruises has cancelled all departures on the Majestic Princess in April from Taiwan. The ship’s current voyage from Sydney will end early in Fremantle instead of Singapore. “While Singapore remains open for business, due to lack of predictability regarding port availability in the region, we have made the decision to cancel your cruise,” the company said in a statement send to guests aboard the 2017-built ship.