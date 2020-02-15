Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

More Cruises Cancelled in Asia

Weterdam Cambodia

The changing landscape of the Asia cruise industry continues due to the coronavirus outbreak.

**On the Diamond Princess in Japan, another 67 people have tested positive for the virus. Meanwhile, the U.S. State Department is said to be evacuating Americans that have not shown signs of the virus onboard as early as Sunday. For those being evacuated by the United States, they will face another two weeks of quarantine at a military facility.

**Cruises have been cancelled aboard the Diamond Princess through early March.

**Cambodia received high praise from U.S. President Donald J. Trump in a Twitter post for accepting the Westerdam. Meanwhile, news sources said an American passenger from the ship has tested positive for coronavirus.

**On Friday teams from the U.S. Embassy in Cambodia helped over 200 American passengers from the Westerdam depart Cambodia on flights. And operations continue today, with over 300 U.S. citizens transiting Phnom Penh on their way back home.

**The Explorer Dream, from Genting Cruise Lines’ Dream Cruises brand, is now appearing on port schedules in Australia through early June. The ship was scheduled to return to Asia and sail a summer program from China.

**Princess Cruises has cancelled all departures on the Majestic Princess in April from Taiwan. The ship’s current voyage from Sydney will end early in Fremantle instead of Singapore. “While Singapore remains open for business, due to lack of predictability regarding port availability in the region, we have made the decision to cancel your cruise,” the company said in a statement send to guests aboard the 2017-built ship.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Coca Cola

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

117 Ships | 243,102 Berths | $66 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News 2020 River Report

New 2020 Executive Guide

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Highlights:

130+ Operators

All Cruise Brands

1,600 Names

Key Contact Info

Expedition Lines

Luxury Brands

Niche Brands

About | Order Today
Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report
Cruise Industry News River Executive Guide