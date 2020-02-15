American Cruise Lines Signs 20-Year Docking Agreement with Vicksburg

American Cruise Lines announced that it has signed a new 20-year docking agreement with the city of Vicksburg, Mississippi.

The new agreement was finalized earlier this week by city officials and includes a financial contribution from American Cruise Lines for improvements to the docking area as well as funding for beautification of the facility.

In the agreement, American will pay the city of Vicksburg a per-passenger fee and the line will receive priority docking for its ships along a section of the Vicksburg riverfront.

American Cruise Lines has had ships visiting Vicksburg and cruising the Mississippi River for many years, according to the company, but this is the first official agreement of its kind between Vicksburg and the Line.

The cruise brand has doubled its capacity on the Mississippi in the past 2 years, with 4 ships cruising there in 2020, and more new ships coming in 2021 and beyond.

“American Cruise Lines has a long history on the Mississippi River, and I’m pleased to have formalized this agreement which will enhance one of our city’s main entryways – all at no cost to the taxpayer,” said Vicksburg, Mississippi, Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. “Our community appreciates the continued partnership with American and their willingness to invest in the future of our city. I’m looking forward to our continued partnership going forward.”

“American Cruise Lines is thrilled to have reached a deal with Vicksburg that will keep us contributing to the city’s economy in even more visible ways. Through Mayor Flaggs foresight and drive, our boats will be in as often as 4 times per week and will bring thousands of tourists to the city. The Mayor puts his community’s interests first and knows how to get things done,” said Charles B. Robertson, president and CEO of American Cruise Lines.

In addition to the passenger fees and additional investment in the waterfront, American will also provide shuttle services for its guests, transporting them throughout the community to various Vicksburg attractions and businesses in the downtown area.

“This agreement will be a new catalyst for more economic development throughout Vicksburg. Vicksburg is a vitally important stop along many of American’s most popular Mississippi cruises. Its historical significance and inherent beauty make it a wonderful destination for river cruising,” said Frank Klipsch, Director of City Partnerships and Special Projects for American Cruise Lines.