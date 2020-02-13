Westerdam Set to Disembark Guests in Cambodia

After being denied entry to several countries, Holland America Line’s Westerdam is scheduled to begin disembarking guests at the Port of Sihanoukville, Cambodia, the morning of Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, according to a statement with Holland America Line thanking to the efforts of a coalition of governments that came to the aid of the cruise line.

"President Trump and his State Department and National Security Council teams worked closely with Cambodian officials and were instrumental in Westerdam gaining access to the port," the company said, in a statement.

Out of an abundance of caution, 20 guests and crew who visited the medical center during this cruise were screened for coronavirus. All results came back negative from the Pasteur Laboratory in Phnom Penh and the results were announced by the Cambodian Health Ministry today.

The Westerdam departed Hong Kong, China, Feb. 1, 2020, on a 14-day cruise and was originally scheduled to call at ports in the Philippines, Taiwan, Japan and South Korea, but was denied entry following an outbreak of novel coronavirus in mainland China, which quickly spread to other countries. Despite not having any known cases of coronavirus onboard, the Westerdam was denied entry to several countries to end the cruise and allow guests to return home. Separately, we were not able to call at Manila, the Philippines, on Feb. 3 due to a new policy prohibiting any ship with guests that had passed through China, Macau or Hong Kong in the prior 14 days.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to President Trump, Cambodia’s Honorable Prime Minister Hun Sen, Canadian Foreign Minister Champagne, elected officials across the country and governments around the world for providing support and being effective allies in bringing our guests home,” said Stein Kruse, Group CEO, Holland America Group and Carnival UK. “We are pleased with the successful resolution of this challenging journey that was complicated by unfounded fears stemming from erroneous information with respect to the medical condition of Westerdam’s guests and crew. This has all been a terrible and unfortunate misunderstanding that has impacted 2,257 people onboard and hundreds of others shoreside who have worked 24/7 to get our guests home.”

Holland America Line also received vital assistance from U.S. embassies in several countries and the line’s flag state of The Netherlands in effectively working through diplomatic channels.

“We also would like to extend our sincerest thanks to all of Westerdam’s guests, crew and their loved ones for their patience, support and positive attitude during this two-week ordeal,” added Kruse. “Our corporate teams around the world who worked tirelessly deserve recognition as well.”

The Westerdam was carrying 1,455 guests and 802 crew. The cruise was previously scheduled to disembark Feb. 15 at Yokohama, Japan. Guests will now disembark in Sihanoukville over the next few days and transfer via charter flights to Phnom Penh for forward travel home. Holland America Line is arranging and paying for all flights and guests have received a full refund of their cruise fare as well as a 100 percent future cruise credit.