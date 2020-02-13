CMV Reveals Amy Johnson Sailings

Cruise and Maritime Voyages (CMV) announced today new 2021 departures of the latest ship to join the CMV fleet, Amy Johnson, which is the current Pacific Dawn.

The Amy Johnson will sail from London Tilbury on June 20 2021 on a unique 22-night adventure to Greenland visiting no less than six separate ports including an overnight stop in Ilulissat.

The Amy Johnson visits Reykjavik on the way and the Orkney Islands on the return journey. A similar itinerary is also offered departing Aug. 7 2021. Fares are available from £1,779pp for both departures.

Later in 2021 the Amy Johnson sails again from London - Tilbury Sept. 4 on a 35-night voyage of discovery to the New World taking in Greenland, Canada and Newfoundland. The itinerary takes in the Shetland Islands, Faroes, and Reykjavik (Iceland) where the ship stays overnight.