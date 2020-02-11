P&O Cruises Reveals The Script and Pixie Lott for its July Ionafest

P&O Cruises has announced that The Script and Pixie Lott have joined the line-up for Ionafest, a new festival set to take place this summer on the Iona, P&O’s newest ship.

The Irish alt-pop trio The Script and four-time BRIT award nominee Pixie Lott will join a host of artists, including Grammy award winners Clean Bandit and DJs, including four-time MOBO winner Trevor Nelson, MBE; Blur’s Alex James and BBC Radio 2 presenter Jo Whiley.

The seven-day cruise, which sails from Southampton on July 4, 2002, for the Norwegian fjords, will begin with a naming celebration with a special performance from P&O Cruises new brand ambassador Gary Barlow.

Further entertainment has also been revealed in the form of the dance group Diversity, headed by choreographer and dancer Ashley Banjo. They will be joined by some of Strictly Come Dancing’s biggest stars, including comedian Chris Ramsey, judge Motsi Mabuse and professional dancers Amy Dowden and Ben Jones.

P&O promised that guests will enjoy panoramic views; Norwegian scenery and luxurious accommodation, as well as street-food-style pop-ups and bars inspired by foodie fantasies. Other entertainment over the week will include a silent disco, live screenings and aerial wonders in the SkyDome.