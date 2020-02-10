Disney Wonder Sets Sail on Inaugural Voyage from New Orleans

Disney Cruise Line has just embarked on an inaugural season sailing from New Orleans, according to a press release.

This also marks the first time that Disney Cruise Line has had a homeport in New Orleans.

On the Disney Wonder’s first departure from the Crescent City on Feb. 7, 2020, the ship received a celebratory bon voyage from Princess Tiana, Prince Naveen and members of the traditional New Orleans Treme Brass Band.

Disney Cruise Line will be returning to New Orleans again in early 2021. These voyages visit the Bahamas, Caribbean and include stops at Disney’s private island paradise, Castaway Cay.

Onboard the Disney Wonder, Disney Cruise Line is “gonna take you there!” with a celebration of New Orleans dining and entertainment at Tiana’s Place restaurant and a menu that draws inspiration from the flavors and ingredients of the Louisiana bayou. At the brand new French Quarter Lounge, guests are transported deeper into the story to enjoy live jazz music, sip a New Orleans-themed specialty drink and dance the night away. Throughout the days, family activities, trivia, workshops, crafts and music bring the bayou spirit of family gatherings and fun to life.