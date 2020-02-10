Atlas Named Preferred Supplier by Travel Leaders Network

Atlas Ocean Voyages has announced that it has been named a Preferred Supplier by Travel Leaders Network, North America’s largest retail travel agency organization.

“We welcome Atlas Ocean Voyages to our network of preferred supplier partners,” said Roger E. Block, President of Travel Leaders Network, which has more than 55,000 travel advisor members serving millions of clients worldwide. “Travel Leaders continuously monitors the industry for partners and suppliers with the newest and most distinctive services and programs in order to offer our network of travel advisors a range of compelling experiences to present to their clients.”

“We are very pleased to be named a Preferred Supplier Partner of Travel Leaders Network and look forward to growing this partnership; delivering unforgettable Luxe-Adventures; and generating new, as well as repeat business for Travel Leaders’ travel advisors,” said Alberto Aliberti, President of Atlas Ocean Voyages. “Our distinctive, Luxe-Adventure cruising will provide a new and innovative luxury alternative that Travel Leaders travel advisors can offer clients who seek a more active experience and want to join our community of modern world explorers. This is our first trade partnership, and we will continue to pursue additional mutually rewarding relationships with select travel advisors to bring Luxe-Adventures to more like-spirited travelers as we grow our fleet.”

The brand’s fleet expansion makes Atlas Ocean Voyages the industry leader in expedition-style newbuilds, launching a total of five polar-class, small ships in the next three years. The World Navigator’s inaugural season is currently open for reservations.

The World Traveller and World Seeker are scheduled to launch in 2022 and World Adventurer and World Discoverer will launch in 2023.