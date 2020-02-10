Westerdam Cleared for Thailand Disembarkation

Holland America’s Westerdam has received permission to disembark passengers in Thailand.

The Westerdam has set course for Laem Chabang, where the current cruise that departed February 1 will end on Thursday, February 13. Guests will be disembarking in Laem Chabang and be transferring to Bangkok for their forward travel home.

“Despite media reports, we have no reason to believe there are any cases of coronavirus onboard,” said a company spokesperson.

Holland American Line received a letter from the Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment affirming that they have full confidence in all the medical reporting and the quality of our medical staff and services on Westerdam. This assessment was done in concert with the Ministry of Health of the Netherlands and was another important substantiation for our disembarkation clearance.

The cruise was previously scheduled to disembark February 15 in Yokohama, Japan but due to the corona virus outbreak was not allowed to set sail for Japan. All guests will receive a 100% refund for the 14-day sailing, as well as a 100% Future Cruise Credit.

Following the disembarkation of guests, Westerdam will depart Laem Chabang. The February 15 cruise scheduled to embark in Yokohama has been cancelled. No cancellations for cruises with departure dates beyond February 15 have been announced at this time.