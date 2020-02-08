Azamara Celebrates 10 Years of Destination Immersion

Azamara has announced the 10-year anniversary of its destination immersion programming. Celebrating on Oct. 8, 2020, for one night only, Azamara will have all three of its ships in Koper, Slovenia, the Quest, Journey and Pursuit, and create one of its AzAmazing evening events.

"The three sisters will come together for the first time in Azamara history to celebrate," said Larry Pimentel, president and CEO. "We couldn't think of a better way to show Azamara's commitment to having guests fully explore different locales through immersive land experiences than with a grand AzAmazing evening.”

Azamara has promised to organize what it calls an unprecedented evening at Ukmar Square in Koper, which will be transformed into a private venue. Here, guests from all three ships will be served regional cuisine, a special wine formally blended for this event, and listen to live music starring Perpetuum Jazzile, an a cappella ensemble dedicated to preserving Slovenian vocal traditions.