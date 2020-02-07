Coronavirus Cruise Impact Friday Update

As the coronavirus outbreak and associated scare continues, the latest news includes more cases, more countries turning away ships and crew welfare.

Princess announced an additional 41 cases of the coronavirus aboard the Diamond Princess, which continues to sit in Yokohama with guests quarantined aboard.

Costa China issued a statement underlining their support for the Chinese cruise market.

After being denied entry to any Japanese ports, Holland America Line was reported to have asked the U.S. State Department for assistance.

Guam, citing the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio Administration "respectfully denied a request today from the U.S. State Department to accept entry of a cruise line vessel whose passengers may be infected with the 2019 novel coronavirus."

“While we feel for every soul on board the MS Westerdam, our obligation is to protect the people of Guam. Though Guam is prepared to deal with the potential implications of the coronavirus, few jurisdictions can screen, quarantine, or treat 1,400 patients at one time,” said Governor Leon Guerrero. “We respect that Guam has a duty to the nation we love, but that duty cannot jeopardize the health and safety of our people.”

The World Dream is also still under quarantine, docked at the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in Hong Kong with 1,800 guests aboard.

Quoted on Crew Center, one crew member aboard Costa Venezia said the company was treating crew well. "Free food, free wifi and even paid salary without the passengers onboard," the crew member said.

Another ship with an issue is the SuperStar Aquarius. Originally scheduled to return to Keelung on Friday Feb. 7, the ship is sailing in circles as Taiwanese and Japanese government officials negotiate on where the passengers can be dropped off, according to news reports. Taiwan's ports have closed to all cruise calls.