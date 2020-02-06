Seattle Sets Environmental Requirements for New Cruise Facility Partners

The Port of Seattle released a Revised Request for Proposal (RFP) to short-listed proposers being evaluated as potential investment and operating partners for the proposed new cruise facility.

Included in the revised RFP is new language requiring cruise vessels to be equipped with shore power and connect while at berth. In addition to shore power, the port also included practices to require cargo handling equipment to have zero tail-pipe emissions, further participate in regional air quality planning, protect water quality by prohibiting discharges, and build sustainability.

The port could potentially announce a partner for the terminal by the second quarter of 2020.

“A key element of the Port’s clean air and climate change strategy is to ultimately have all vessels utilizing shore power at berth,” said Stephanie Jones Stebbins, managing director of the Maritime Division at the Port of Seattle. “The port intends to require 100 percent of homeport cruise vessel calls at the new terminal to be shore-power capable and plug-in starting the first year of operation. We are striving to be the cleanest and greenest homeport in the nation.” Cruise vessels have been utilizing shore-power at the Port of Seattle since 2005.

Also released is the Scoping Summary, which outlines the process and comments received during the State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) scoping period for the Cruise Terminal Development Environmental Impact Statement (EIS). The scoping period, which included multiple public meetings and an online open house, occurred from October 23 through November 27, 2019.

Three groups have been shortlisted for the new terminal: the so-called Cruise Industry Leaders Group, including Royal Caribbean, MSC Cruises, Carnival Corporation and SSA Marine; Global Ports Holding and Civil & Building North America; and Ports America with Jacobs Engineering Group.

The goal is to have the new terminal ready for the 2023 season.