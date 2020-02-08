Coral Expeditions Launches Great Barrier Reef Wellness Program

Coral Expeditions will launch a new wellness-themed voyage from 2021, available on the Coral Discoverer.

The seven-night “Revitalize on the Reef” will explore the Outer Great Barrier Reef and nearby islands and will include wellness, yoga, meditation, nutrition and Qi Gong programs, the company has announced.

“I’m excited to be working with Coral Expeditions to create the ‘Revitalise on the Reef’ Wellness Expeditions,” said wellness expert Abbey Kris Abbey, the program curator.

“Wellness and the Great Barrier Reef are the perfect synergy. Wellness isn’t just about healthy eating and exercise, it’s also about nurturing yourself in natural surroundings and enjoying new experiences to create whole body happiness. That’s what these expeditions are about - learning not only about the Great Barrier Reef, but a little more about you and what makes you feel great,” she added

Coral Expeditions has customized the itinerary in order to meet the demand of health-oriented guests, according to a statement.

The program is based on the latest wellness practices alongside ancient indigenous traditions and includes sunrise yoga on the Sudbury Cay sand beaches, daily Qi Gong and yoga classes onboard, guided meditation classes by expert practitioners, Thai yoga massage, one-on-one consultations with wellness expert Kris Abbey, nutritionally focused menus, traditional healing methods explained by indigenous elders at Cooktown and much more.

According to Tamara Sweeting, product development manager at Coral Expeditions, the company has plans to establish a year-round series of wellness-themed itineraries.

The seven-night Revitalise on the Reef expedition departs Cairns on Sept. 15 and 22 2021.