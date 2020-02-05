Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Improves Booking System

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line has joined Revelex Corporation’s booking system, an application for travel advisors. This means the cruise line’s offers are available across all Revelex booking platforms with full API integration, the company announced in a statement.

“Through this integration, our unique product is now available to more travel advisors and clients across the U.S. and Canada than ever before,” said Francis Riley, senior vice president, sales and marketing of Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line.

“Travel advisors play an integral role in our success and are instrumental partners who we want to continue finding innovative ways to service. We believe this is a powerful new relationship bringing our content to agents in new ways, and we look forward to welcoming and working with new travel partners across North America.”

The application also provides post-booking capabilities to the travel advisor community, such as invoice generation and lead management.

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line has daily departures from West Palm Beach to either Grand Bahama Island or Nassau, on the Grand Celebration or the Grand Classica. Travelers have access to al fresco dining, full-service spas, interactive kids’ programs and a variety of entertainment options.