Bayley: 'Contingency Plans' In Place for Spectrum

Royal Caribbean International is evaluating plans for redeploying the Spectrum of the Seas due to the coronavirus outbreak in China, where Royal Caribbean's newest ship is deployed year-round.

"We have contingency plans for all of our ships deployed globally as part of our overall planning process," said Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International, speaking on the company's 2019 fourth quarter and full year earnings call on Tuesday.

As far as the Spectrum, Bayley said the company had plans in place, but it was difficult to understand what was happening in China at the moment.

"We can redeploy regionally or outside the region," Bayley commented, declining to elaborate citing a competitive environment.

The ship currently sits docked in Busan, South Korea, with crew onboard.