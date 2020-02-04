World Dream Turned Away from Taiwan Due to Coronavirus Concern

Genting Cruise Lines announced three passengers on a recent World Dream cruise had developed coronavirus symptoms following the Jan. 19 to Jan. 24 sailing.

The government of Taiwan has thus prohibited the World Dream from proceeding with her port of call in Kaohsiung and the ship will now be forced to return to Hong Kong for an early arrival at 9:00AM on Feb. 5, the company announced in a prepared statement.

"However, we would like to inform you that all passengers had received stringent temperature checks in Guangzhou Nansha upon disembarkation on Jan. 24 and any who were found to exhibit fever were further tested for 2019-nCoV by the Nansha Center for Disease Control and Prevention. At that time, all passengers tested returned negative results," the company said, in a prepared statement.

For the cruise that departed from Guangzhou Nansha on Jan. 24 2020, all guests from Hubei had been prohibited from boarding in view of the latest requirements from the authorities, while all other passengers and crew passed body temperature checks and submitted health declarations before boarding, according to a press release.

As a precaution, crew members that worked in the affected cabins have been isolated in their crew quarters with daily temperature checks and, as of Feb. 4, Dream Cruises had sealed-off the cabins in which the affected guests had previously stayed in.

Since Jan. 24, there have been no virus-related health issues among any members of the ship's crew, the company statement said.