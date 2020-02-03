MSC Cruises USA Names Top Travel Partners

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

MSC Cruises USA  today announced the honorees of the company’s sevent Annual MSC True Partnerships Awards.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support of our dedicated travel partners and are thrilled to applaud their outstanding work over the last year,” said Michelle Lardizabal, SVP & Commercial Sales Officer of MSC Cruises USA. “As MSC Cruises continues rapid growth both globally and in North America, we are committed to maintaining a strong partnership with travel advisors, who are key to our success, and providing them the tools, resources and opportunities to help them bolster their business with MSC Cruises.”

The 2019 MSC True Partnerships Awards are presented to MSC Cruises’ top performing travel partners for the year based on overall business growth in revenue and guests, continuous partnership support and commitment to the MSC brand, and innovative marketing efforts that drive increased consumer awareness, according to a press release.

MSC True Partnerships’ list of 2019 award winners include:

Chairman’s Award for Overall Partner of the Year
World Travel Holdings

National Account Partner of the Year
Travel Leaders Network

Online Partner of the Year
Expedia Group

Home Based Partner of the Year
Nexion Travel Group

Northeast Partner of the Year
Direct Line Cruises

Southeast Partner of the Year
Dream Vacations – Santisteban & Associates

Rising Star Partner of the Year
Expedia Cruise Ship Centers, San Juan

Interline Partner of the Year
ID90 Travel

 

