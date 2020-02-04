CMV Sails Back to the 1980s

Cruise & Maritime Voyages (CMV) has announced a new theme cruise on the Magellan.

Dedicated to the 1980, the two-night cruise will have Spandau Ballet, Simply Red, Blondie and other tribute bands onboard, CMV said in a press release.

The Magellan will sail from London Tilbury on April 23 2020, calling at Amsterdam the following morning. In Amsterdam passengers can explore the city or visit the Keukenhof Gardens.

"Magellan returns to Newcastle where passengers can extend their stay in Newcastle, travel home independently, or take the coach transfer from Newcastle Tyne to London Tilbury for £20pp. Alternatively for those in the North East, take a pre-cruise coach, Newcastle Tyne to London Tilbury (£20pp), enjoy the voyage and cruise back to Newcastle," the company announced.

Fares are available from £99pp, based on two people sharing a twin inner cabin and includes "full board cuisine, afternoon teas and late-night snacks, Captain’s Cocktail Party, complimentary tea & coffee 6am to midnight, big show entertainment, cabarets and classical interludes, daytime activities and leisure facilities, guest speaker and arts & crafts, porterage of luggage, port to cabin and port taxes."