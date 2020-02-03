Vodohod Expedition Ships Progressing at Helsinki Shipyard

Helsinki Shipyard Inc. announced it is currently working on the project for two luxury expedition vessels in a statement.

The vessels are intended to operate both in the Arctic and Antarctic waters as well as in the tropical waters during the spring and fall seasons.

The hulls, NB 516 and NB 517, are understood to be for Russian river cruise company Vodohod, which is entering the expedition cruise market.

Helsinki Shipyard added that it had started equipment purchasing for the project, with delivery dates expected in 2021 and 2022.

The vessels will carry PC5 ice class. They will be 113 meters in length with a beam of 20.2 meters and draft of 5.7 meters.