Cruise Lines Offer Crew Parties, Free Internet During Coronavirus Downtime

With ships in a rare not-in-revenue-service mode, Royal Caribbean International and Costa Croicere are providing various amenities and even free internet to crew onboard, according to multiple crew members.

A crew member aboard Costa neoRomantica, which has temporarily suspended its China program from Sanya, said that the Italian brand was treating the crew well, offering both crew parties and free internet.

“We have activities every day: parties, karaoke, and movies. There is free internet,” said one Costa crew member, also mentioning the food that had been provisioned for passengers was going to the crew mess.

Royal Caribbean International was following a similar format, according to one crew member aboard the Spectrum of the Seas, who said there was free internet and full theater shows in the evening.

In addition, he said the alternative restaurants were open for crew at reduced rates and most activities, like bumper cars, were available to the crew.

Both Costa and Royal Caribbean, according to crew sources, have offered to extend the contracts of any Chinese crew member unable to travel home.