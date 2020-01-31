Coco Beach Club Debuts at Perfect Day at CocoCay

Royal Caribbean International has opened its new Coco Beach Club on Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas.

Today, the cruise line welcomes its first guests at the private island destination’s newly opened retreat.

The opening of Coco Beach Club marks the completion of the $250 million transformation – and phase one – of Perfect Day at CocoCay, according to a press release.

The exclusive beach club touts the first floating cabanas in The Bahamas, an oceanfront infinity pool, beach cabanas, a dedicated restaurant with upscale dining and an exclusive bar.

Rounding out Perfect Day at CocoCay is the opening of two refreshed beaches – Breezy Bay at Chill Island and South Beach – open to all guests on the island.