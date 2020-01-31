CIN Digital Reports

Coco Beach Club Debuts at Perfect Day at CocoCay

Coco Beach Club

Royal Caribbean International has opened its new Coco Beach Club on Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas.

Today, the cruise line welcomes its first guests at the private island destination’s newly opened retreat.

The opening of Coco Beach Club marks the completion of the $250 million transformation – and phase one – of Perfect Day at CocoCay, according to a press release.

The exclusive beach club touts the first floating cabanas in The Bahamas, an oceanfront infinity pool, beach cabanas, a dedicated restaurant with upscale dining and an exclusive bar.

Rounding out Perfect Day at CocoCay is the opening of two refreshed beaches – Breezy Bay at Chill Island and South Beach – open to all guests on the island.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Coca Cola

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Quantum Marine Stabilizers

Cruise Ship Orderbook

116 Ships | 243,002 Berths | $66 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News 2020 Brazil Report

New 2020 Executive Guide

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Highlights:

130+ Operators

All Cruise Brands

1,600 Names

Key Contact Info

Expedition Lines

Luxury Brands

Niche Brands

About | Order Today
Seatrade Cruise Global
Cruise Industry News Drydock Report