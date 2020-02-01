Port NOLA President and CEO Receives Prestigious Maritime Recognition

Brandy D. Christian received the 2019 Maritime Person of the Year by the U.S. Port of New Orleans last week.

Christian, who serves as President and CEO of the Port of New Orleans and CEO of the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad Corporation, is the first woman ever to be honored with this prestigious recognition.

“Brandy Christian is well deserving of this honor as the Propeller Club Maritime Person of the Year,” said William J. Baraldi of the Propeller Club of the U.S. Port of New Orleans in a statement. “She was selected for her foresight, proactive leadership, and focus on results in bringing the Port of New Orleans into the 21st century and the future.”

Under Christian’s leadership, the Port has acquired the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad, which connects the Port with six Class I railroads; developed and adapted the 2018 Strategic Master Plan to guide growth throughout the Port’s three parish jurisdiction; invested in a $100 million expansion plan that includes the purchase of four new 100-foot-gauge container gantry cranes that will more efficiently serve larger cargo ships; initiated a plan for the Port’s 1,000-acre industrial real estate portfolio; and led the Port to record-breaking cargo and cruise numbers for consecutive years.

“Being recognized by a distinguished body such as the Propeller Club is an honor and validation that we as a Port are moving forward in the right direction,” said Christian. “We are focused on continuing to build the necessary infrastructure to drive commerce and create jobs for our region. The Port of New Orleans is a vital economic engine for the state of Louisiana, and we are focused on continued growth as we move forward.”

The two public agencies under Brandy Christian’s leadership have combined annual revenues of $100 million, nearly 500 employees and more than $200 million in capital projects. In her Port role, Christian oversees all cargo, cruise and industrial real estate operations. As the CEO of the Public Belt, she sets strategic direction and oversees all rail holdings.