Italian Authorities Quarantine Costa Smeralda on Coronavirus Concern

The Costa Smeralda is docked in Civitavecchia as passengers and crew are being held on the ship due to fears about two guests with coronavirus-like symptoms, according to Italian news reports.
The guests, reportedly from Macau, have been quarantined in separate rooms.
Blood work is currently being carried out at a hospital in Rome, according to reports, and both have been evaluated by the ship's doctor.
Italian news showed officials wearing masks boarding the 2019-built ship in Civitavecchia. The cruise is scheduled to next dock in Savona, where it is due to arrive on Saturday.
