Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Italian Authorities Quarantine Costa Smeralda on Coronavirus Concern

Costa Smeralda During Her Sea Trials

The Costa Smeralda is docked in Civitavecchia as passengers and crew are being held on the ship due to fears about two guests with coronavirus-like symptoms, according to Italian news reports.

The guests, reportedly from Macau, have been quarantined in separate rooms.

Blood work is currently being carried out at a hospital in Rome, according to reports, and both have been evaluated by the ship's doctor.

Italian news showed officials wearing masks boarding the 2019-built ship in Civitavecchia. The cruise is scheduled to next dock in Savona, where it is due to arrive on Saturday. 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
AB InBev

More from Cruise Industry News

MHA

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Quantum Marine Stabilizers

Cruise Ship Orderbook

117 Ships | 243,752 Berths | $67 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News GCSI

New 2020 Executive Guide

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Highlights:

130+ Operators

All Cruise Brands

1,600 Names

Key Contact Info

Expedition Lines

Luxury Brands

Niche Brands

About | Order Today
Port Canaveral
Cruise Industry News River Executive Guide