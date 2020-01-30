MSC Splendida to Swap Shanghai for Singapore for Repositioning

MSC Cruises has cancelled its next three four- and five-night scheduled sailings from Shanghai in China aboard the Splendida and will reposition the ship to Singapore to start her 27-night "Grand Voyage" to the Middle East and Europe on Feb. 14.

The itinerary changes are a result of the coronavirus health situation in China although there have been no reported cases among passengers or crew onboard MSC Splendida while she has served the Asia market throughout the winter.

Gianni Onorato, CEO, MSC Cruises, said: “The decision to reposition the ship from Shanghai to Singapore has been taken in the best interests of the safety and wellbeing for our passengers and crew, as was the decision to cancel our next three scheduled sailings from China.

“Many major airlines have either cancelled or reduced their flight frequency to China and the Grand Voyage, a maritime tradition whereby a ship moves from one part of the world to another for a new sailing season, was entirely booked with guests flying from abroad to enjoy the experience of a unique itinerary.

“In light of Singapore becoming a new embarkation port we have had to cancel calls to Naha, Japan and Hong Kong but it has also created an opportunity to update and enrich the Grand Voyage’s itinerary with four additional new ports; Langkawi, Penang and Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, plus Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam to create a new, one-of-a kind memorable cruise.”

For Grand Voyage passengers who have booked a cruise and flight through MSC Cruises, no further action is required as customers will be booked automatically on a flight to Singapore.

Any pre-paid excursions during the Grand Voyage that are cancelled to the ports of Naha, Japan and Hong Kong as a result of the new updated itinerary will be refunded to the customer’s ship board account.