Multiple Cruise Lines Suspend Chinese Sailings

Citing urgent guidelines from the Chinese goverment to combat the spread of the coronavirus, Costa Crociere, Royal Caribbean and Genting Cruise Lines have immediately suspended cruise operations in mainland China.

Costa has cancelled sailings on the Serena for Jan. 25 and 31; the Atlantica on Jan. 27 and 31; the Venezia on Jan 26. and Feb. 2 and the neoRomantica on Jan. 25, 30 and Feb. 2.

Costa, in a prepared statement, said guests are eligible for a full refund; or can choose an alternative sailing date before the end of the year along with a $50 onboard credit.

Travel agencies have been instructed to stop group tours, which make up most of the Chinese cruise industry, according to local reports.

Genting's Dream Cruises brand has cancelled a turnaround call in Guangzhou for the World Dream, but will continue to operate from Hong Kong, according to a statement as the 2017-built ship interports between both homeports.

Other operators with a presence in China during the winter include Astro Ocean and MSC, which have yet to issue any statements, but could follow suit during the high-yielding weeks of Chinese New Year.