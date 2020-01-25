Port Royal Makes History in Jamaica with Marella Call

Port Royal officially became a cruise port earlier this week when the Marella Discovery 2 called on Jan. 20.

"The introduction of cruise shipping to Port Royal and by extension Kingston, represents an achievement of an objective which was first contemplated over 25 years ago," according to a statement.

Port Royal joins Montego Bay, Falmouth, Ocho Rios and Port Antonio and it is anticipated that the new complement of five cruise ports of call will further strengthen Jamaica’s cruise shipping product.

The Port Authority of Jamaica said it built a cruise port in Port Royal to fulfil three main objectives which are to: create economic and social benefits whilst collaborating with other Government of Jamaica agencies; enhance the unique historical assets of Port Royal for the benefit of Jamaicans and visitors; as well as create a gateway to Kingston, the "cultural capital" of the Caribbean of the Caribbean in an environmentally sustainable manner.

Guests on the Discovery 2 were treated to a grand fare representing an infusion of authentic Jamaican vibes, cuisine and music which was augmented by the natural heritage and culture that the town of Port Royal offers.

The port’s courtyard buzzed with products and services from iconic Jamaican brands including Red Stripe Beer, Appleton Jamaica Rum and Devon House I-Scream which were all well received by cruise passengers and crew.

Visitors experienced a taste of Jamaica through a number of tours, most of which were conducted in Kingston that included a visit to the Bob Marley Museum, Trench Town Culture Yard and New Castle for a Blue Mountain coffee experience. They also had a chance to experience the new Fort Charles, now upgraded and managed by the PAJ, where they were immersed in 17th century history and had the opportunity to visit the renowned Giddy House.

Three more calls are scheduled at Port Royal for the 2019-2002 cruise season.